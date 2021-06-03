President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have arrived at Sakora Wonoo in the Ashanti Region to pay their last respects to the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission and New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary passed on on July 1, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Other dignitaries present include the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah.

The rest are; National Organiser, Sammi Awuku, Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye and the General-Secretary of the NDC, Johnso Asiedu Nketia among others.

Hundreds of people from all political divides, state agencies and the media have all thronged the Sakora Wonoo township to commiserate with the family.

All the funeral rites will take place at Sakora Wonoo in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

A thanksgiving service in his honour will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Sakora Wonoo Seventh Day Adventist Church at 8:am.