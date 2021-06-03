All is set for the final funeral rites of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana and New Patriotic Party (NPP) former General Secretary, Sir John.

Known in real life as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, the NPP stalwart is set to journey home in his hometown.

Prior to the funeral service, a photo of the NPP bigwig’s final resting place has popped up on social media.

The photo showed a painted walled and gated edifice looking like a two-bedroom house with a huge picture of Sir John mounted on it.

Reports indicate that the edifice is Sir John’s tombstone and final resting place.