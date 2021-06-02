It was a moment of mixed feelings when the body of the late ex-boss of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afryie alias Sir John, was being moved to his hometown

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after a short illness.

The body was moved from Accra on Tuesday, June 2, 2021 to Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region ahead of the funeral rites

Residents and sympathisers thronged the streets in their numbers clad in black and red attire to welcome the body amid tears.

All the funeral rites will take place at Sakora Wonoo in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

