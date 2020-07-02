National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has penned an emotional tribute to late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

Describing him as a mentor and pillar of his political career, Sammy Awuku prayed for eternal peace for his late godfather.

“Thank you for believing in me Sir, thank you for mentoring me Wofa. Thank you for being a pillar in my short political journey. Thank you for everything Wofa,” he said.

Sharing fond memories of the late Sir John on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr Awuku described him as a grassroots person loved by many in the country.

“His office at the Forestry Commission is like a market. People throng there every day and he had time for everyone,” he said.

The NPP National Organiser said the outpouring of love from both NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress shows Sir John lived a very good life.

“SAD! Gone but will never be forgotten. Tomorrow is never promised so let love lead. Rest in Peace Wofa,” he said.