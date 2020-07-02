Inter Milan have completed the signing of Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid for a reported €40 million (£36m).

The right-back, 21, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund and had intimated he did not want to be Dani Carvajal’s understudy at the Bernabeu.

Hakimi has penned a five-year deal at the Serie A side. The fee could rise to €45m with add-ons.

“The club wants to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour since he came to our academy in 2006 and wishes him good luck in his new phase,” Real said in a brief statement.

On Tuesday, Hakimi posted a farewell letter to Dortmund fans on social media, after making 73 appearances and scoring 12 goals during his time in Germany.

“The time has come to close a very beautiful stage in my life,” he wrote on Twitter.

“After two wonderful years, I’m ready to leave this club that has given me so much joy.

“From the first moment, the care and attention by the club and the city has been amazing. Now I know that I was right to choose Dortmund as my home two years ago,” he said.

Since the arrival of Antonio Conte, Inter have spent big in a bid to reclaim their place at the top of Italian football, having not won Serie A since 2010.

Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen are among the big-name arrivals in the last year, while Alexis Sanchez joined on loan from Manchester United.

Inter are third in Serie A, eight points adrift of leaders Juventus.