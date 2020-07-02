Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, has recounted why the party can never forget Sir John.



According to him, his selfless service to the party and its members was one of a kind which makes his death a big blow to the party.



“He was a great pillar for the party and his country making his loss a big blow to the party.

“He was an extraordinary person and general secretary; in fact the people’s general secretary who was full of love and compassion,” he eulogised.



News of Ghana’s Forestry Commission Boss’ demise, born Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, broke out on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Reports indicate he died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Sir John reportedly succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Mourning Sir John’s death on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Thursday, he eulogised the deceased on his great contributions to the party.



“I personally didn’t hear about his sickness but it is sad we cannot give him the befitting and desirous burial as someone who willingly devoted himself to the party looking at the times we find ourselves in,” he sobbed.