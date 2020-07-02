Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has joined scores of Ghanaians to mourn former boss of the Ghana Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

According to John Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, popularly known as Sir John, was a feisty and intriguing politician who brought lots of interesting moments to political discourse.

Taking to Facebook to pen his tribute, he consoled the NPP over their loss and extended same to his family.

According to reports, he died Wednesday evening at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after contracting Covid-19.

