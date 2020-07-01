Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John has died.

According to reports, he died Wednesday evening at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short ailment.

Until his death, Sir John was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.

He died after testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Sir John reportedly succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.