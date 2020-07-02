Father William Opoku Boateng, a junior brother to the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, affectionately called Sir John, says his brother was a man of truth and justice.



According to him, his late brother, when alive was a man of his words and always stood for the truth and justice.



The Chief Executive Officer of the forestry Commission was reported dead on July 1, 2020.



He died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after an illness.



Speaking in an interview on Atinka FM, Mr Boateng said, his brother had a good heart and came to serve his family and Ghana with all his heart.

He added that the news came to him as a shock because he had not heard from his brother for almost two months after their last engagement.



“It has been over two months since my late brother told me he was going to Accra to make some arrangements towards the burial of our late dear mother and sister but I never heard from him, only for me to be called yesterday by a friend to watch TV, they are confirming the demise of my brother,” he said.



When asked about what killed his brother, Father Boateng replied that the family as it stands now can’t confirm the exact cause of his death but they are sending a delegation to Accra to find out what killed him.



Some media houses have reported that the late Sir John tested Positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Sir John recently lost a sister of his and went to perform the one-week rites at his hometown, Wonoo in the Ashanti region.



There is a solemn atmosphere at the Forestry Commission after Sir John’s death