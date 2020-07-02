Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region has been thrown into a state of mourning, following the death of industrious son of the town, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

Relatives and residents have gathered in front of his house to wail and cry as they mourned their hero.

From the young to the aged, everyone is seen clad in red or black.

His family told Joy News they have not just lost an industrious son but a big blow to the entire community and the municipality in general.

Sarfo-Adu Bernard, nephew of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, says it will take decades for Sakora Wonoo to get over the loss.