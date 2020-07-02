The late former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, was a man who was never shy of the cameras.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission died on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sir John had previously served as General Secretary of the governing NPP between 2010 and 2014.

In July 2013, he was summoned to the Supreme Court of Ghana because he had made some potentially contemptuous comments.

He had criticised the Court for its actions in a criminal contempt case involving Sammy Awuku of the NPP.