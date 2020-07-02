Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is shocked at the sudden demise Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John.

“I spoke with Sir John only yesterday but little did I know that was our last conversation” he wrote on his Twitter page.

The Vice President described late Sir John as a good man who has paid his duties to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and to Ghana.

ALSO READ:

Below is his tweet