Social media was buzzing with condolences following the death of former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

He is reported to have died in Accra on Wednesday after a short illness.

Some well-wishers including government officials took to social media to share their condolences with the family of Sir John.

Sir John was one of the people that convinced President @NAkufoAddo to run for the third time. I remember how he told the president that even if he's in a wheel chair, he's going to push him around to campaign. I wonder how Akufo-Addo must be feeling. — RexOmarrr1 (@RexOmarrr1) July 1, 2020

Rip Sir John. It's frightening how people are dying and no one is paying attention to the warnings of the Medical Council. Maybe our Covid is now starting and our leaders need to pay attention. Rip Sir John aka 'Fear Delegates' — Ebow Sam-Monney (@Monney001) July 1, 2020

Deeply saddened by the death of Sir John.



Such a people’s person.



Same pleasant guy you know and hear of; exactly same guy when you meet him. — tettey abindale (@Ashong_Tettey) July 1, 2020

Oh! Ohh! Oh!!!

Sir John, he was a very good teacher. RIP Sir! Damirifa Duei! — Ñänä ¥@W🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@nanayaw_antwi) July 1, 2020

Oh Sir John this is unbelievable



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ByacBgz9GS — Wo wofa Kojo💥 (@kojo_mufasah) July 1, 2020

Sir John is dead I'm hearing? oh my Goodness 2020 be some year o Ei — Rayden-T. 🇨🇩🇨🇩 (@SammyBLM) July 1, 2020

Not only do we have to fear delegates,we must fear death as well,Rest well Senior Patriot… Sir John ! 💙💙💙💙💙💙😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Roban Donor (@DonorRoban) July 1, 2020

Just weeks ago this video was trending, now you no more. Oh Sir John 💔 pic.twitter.com/9isZjQRHn6 — ARMANI🤴🏾BLACKWELL (@kinjorge) July 1, 2020

Rest well Sir John.

A Father, brother, mentor to many and a great asset to the NPP. pic.twitter.com/DKatwT1qbY — NPP (@NPPmedia) July 1, 2020

Ooh my fav. Politician 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 ooh sir John pic.twitter.com/oitU9Vdzzt — Shatta Dede (krobo lady still 😂🤣) (@donkorolivia5) July 1, 2020