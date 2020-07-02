The campaign manager for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu is reported to be at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

Also on admission to the Unit is the Deputy Trade Minister and Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah.

Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah

There are reports that two other Deputy Ministers who have tested positive for the virus are at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) receiving treatment.

The country suffered another loss after reports of the passing of the former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John.

The Forestry Commission boss died on Wednesday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sources say he was admitted last Thursday and he was moved to the ICU when he started experiencing breathing difficulties.

He was subsequently placed on a ventilator.