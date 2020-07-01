TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Delay, also revealed she spoke to the late former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie last week.

The shocked broadcaster said, “…we spoke for more than 12 minutes, so what’s really happening…I can’t handle this…”

Delay later took to Twitter to share fond memories of the affable politician popularly known as , popularly known as Sir John.

See tweets below

Sir John called me last week, we spoke about our old interview that had resurfaced on the net. We laughed about it and I promised to visit as soon as I could. Now, this…. what a year 😢 — delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) July 1, 2020

RIP Sir John 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 You were a kind man to me and I’m sure to everyone you met. pic.twitter.com/qZQp85ePIx — delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) July 1, 2020

The former CEO of the Forestry Commission died on Wednesday July 1, 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sir John had previously served as General Secretary of the governing NPP between 2010 and 2014.