Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay

Media personality Deloris Frimpong, known as Delay, has set social media on fire after announcing an attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest kissing period.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, she asked Ghanaians to nominate her kissing partner to embark on her new feat.

“I want to do a Kiss-A-Thon, nominate my kissing partner. Please get me a good kisser”, she wrote.

Her post has attracted hilarious reactions from fans who have sighted on it.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians are of the view that getting a partner should be easy for Delay, considering that Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo a few days ago declared plans to do a kiss-a-thon.

Addressing journalists when he visited Tamale to support chef Failatu on her ongoing cook-a-thon record, Mr Dabo said he was looking a partner.

Other names such as Amerado Burner and fashion entrepreneur, Osebo The Zaraman have also come up.

