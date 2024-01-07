Media personality Deloris Frimpong, known as Delay, has set social media on fire after announcing an attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest kissing period.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, she asked Ghanaians to nominate her kissing partner to embark on her new feat.

“I want to do a Kiss-A-Thon, nominate my kissing partner. Please get me a good kisser”, she wrote.

Her post has attracted hilarious reactions from fans who have sighted on it.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians are of the view that getting a partner should be easy for Delay, considering that Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo a few days ago declared plans to do a kiss-a-thon.

I want to do a Kiss-A-Thon, nominate my kissing partner. Please get me a good kisser 😁😋 pic.twitter.com/BxXJJx1lii — Lion Queen 🦁👸🏻🔋 (@delayghana) January 4, 2024

Addressing journalists when he visited Tamale to support chef Failatu on her ongoing cook-a-thon record, Mr Dabo said he was looking a partner.

Other names such as Amerado Burner and fashion entrepreneur, Osebo The Zaraman have also come up.

