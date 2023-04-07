Kumasi-based Ghanaian rapper, Amerado has clarified his relationship status with award-winning TV Show host and presenter, Delores Frimpong-Manso.

Amerado and Delay for the past two years were rumoured to be having an amorous affair.

The rumours were heightened in 2022 when Lyrical Joe threw shots at The Delay Show host during his beef with the ‘Obiaa Boa’ rapper.

But reacting to the rumours for the umpteenth time, Amerado said there was nothing going on between him and the media mogul sexually.

Amerado explained that, Delay naturally adored him and supported his craft which brought them closer to each other.

He also debunked the assertion that, it was orchestrated to make him popular on social media.

“It was organic, it was natural. She likes me and she was willing to support my craft. There is nothing like we did it for [social media ] likes. Delay foresaw my future and decided to help me” he stated in an interview on TV3.