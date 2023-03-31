Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)
The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that there is a power generation shortfall as a result of maintenance works being carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) at Atuabo.

As a result, the ECG has released a load management schedule from Thursday, March 30 to Friday, April 7, between 6pm and 11pm.

Find the schedule below:

