The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that there is a power generation shortfall as a result of maintenance works being carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) at Atuabo.
As a result, the ECG has released a load management schedule from Thursday, March 30 to Friday, April 7, between 6pm and 11pm.
Find the schedule below:
ECG to release load shedding timetable
