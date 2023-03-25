Kallai Nana Qwaachi, known in showbiz as Foto Copy, is the youngest Ghanaian musician representing Ghana, but he would not have achieved that feat if he had not shut his ears to negativity.

While struggling to become a household name, he said he felt a collaboration would have kickstarted his career, hence he reached out to Kuami Eugene who was then the hottest artiste.

But the words the Rockstar told him crushed his spirit.

In an interview on Bryt TV, Foto Copy said Kuami Eugene retorted that “his numbers are too small so he cannot work with him”.

These words, he said, haunted him for about a week and he could not even eat.

Consequently, he described Kuami Eugene as his least favourite artiste in the entire Ghanaian music space.

According to him, it is for this same reason Shatta Wale contacted his father, who doubles as his manager, to grant him a feature for free.

Not only did Shatta uplift his spirit by collaborating on his ‘School Dey Bee’ banger, the Dancehall King accompanied him on his school tour to promote his song and also made some financial contributions towards Foto Copy’s donations.

Foto Copy is composer of Megye Me Dow featuring Clemento Suarez and 2022 release, Tomorrow.