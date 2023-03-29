Seasoned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah received a warm welcome when she arrived at the campus of Labone Senior High School.

In a video that surfaced online, the students came onto the corridors of their classrooms and began screaming and shouting the actress’ name the moment they spotted her.

Jackie was present at the school with other casts of the Ghanaian hit series, YOLO.

Also, the Second Gentleman of the United States of America, Douglass Emhoff, was there to speak at the YOLO Youth Town Hall event that took place on March 27, 2023.

Details of her outfit

Dressed in a long white pinafore skirt with handkerchief ends, she styled it with a long-sleeved blue shirt which had folded sleeves.

She rocked a bone-straight frontal lace wig that hung over her backside and along her torso. The open-back heels she wore were stunning as their silver colour and shiny elements made her entire outfit stand out.