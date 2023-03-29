The Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has been appointed Chairman of the Muslim Caucus.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

The appointee is a popular face in Muslim communities in Ghana because of his father, the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama who became the first Muslim Vice President of Ghana for eight years.

The lawmaker has also endeared himself to the Muslim community through some interventions and accessibility.

It is, therefore, expected that Alhaji Mahama will provide effective leadership to the Muslim Caucus in Parliament in view of the confidence reposed in him.