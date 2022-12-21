The Greater Accra Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), the student wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has honoured Member of Parliament for Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

They presented him with a citation as a token of their appreciation for accepting to be the patron of Greater Accra Regional TESCON branch.

The team led by Greater Accra Regional TESCON Coordinator, Kojo Baffour Gyamfi, popularly called ‘Polo’, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama and thanked him for his continued support and immense contributions to the group.





Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama also thanked the team for the honour done him and promised to do everything possible in his capacity to “break the eight” with TESCON.

“Tescon is one of the major tools that will help in breaking the eight and will do everything possible in my capacity to help this vision materialised.”

“It is reassuring to know that Ghana is blessed with such innovative minds and I have no doubts that with him, Greater Accra Tescon will make a great impact in breaking the eight”, he added.



He urged TESCON members to remain resolute in working in the interest of the NPP and implored them to sell the good works of the party and government which has demonstrated a strong commitment to tackling the challenges confronting the nation’s youth through various interventions and policies.

