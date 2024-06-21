A second-year student of the Christian Service University has sustained a head injury after he was allegedly assaulted by some supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kumasi.

The incident happened at a public lecture organised to mark the school’s 50th anniversary addressed by former President and 2024 flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.

The victim, Nana Boakye who is said to be an organizer of the NPP’s students’ wing, TESCON, is alleged to have retorted to Mr Mahama’s description of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign as a “concert party” in his speech.

The NDC flagbearer, delivering his lecture at the Christian Service University, took a swipe at his NPP opponent, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Ghanaians are in dire straits and this is not the time for comedy. This is not the time for a concert party about passing a mystical steer to somebody” Mr Mahama said.

Many of the people gathered at the public lecture applauded the jab, but the TESCON Organiser of the NPP at the University was unhappy and jeered at it.

Nana Boakye allegedly retorted to the statement to the hearing of people seated with him. But an NDC supporter did not take his statement lightly.

Nana Boakye narrated what happened to him.

“I also responded and said, ‘Mahama wo boa’ na wo b3 wi’ [Meaning Mahama you’re lying, you will lose]. Later on, I saw a macho man who approached me and gave me a warning that I should be careful. So, I also asked him ‘What have I done’? And the moment I asked him the question, he came directly and slapped me in front of the former President. So on our way out of the auditorium, when we got to the main entrance of the auditorium, I heard another slap. Out of that, I was not able to see anything, and I also saw one guy who held my hand backwards, and they started beating me in my stomach, my head and stuff like that.”

The second-year student of Communications has his head wrapped in a bandage and a splint also supports his arm.

An attempt to rescue him proved futile, as some irate party people broke into an office where he was kept.

Meanwhile, the NPP in the Ashanti Region says it is appalled by the situation. Spokesperson, Paul Yandoh expressed disappointment.

The victim has yet to file a complaint to the Police.

