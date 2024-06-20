Former Black Queens goalkeeper, Patricia Mantey, has appealed to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the public for support to pay for a ligament surgery.

The surgery according to her will cost GH₵60,000.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Patricia revealed she sustained the injury in October 2021 during a friendly match on the McDan Astro Turf.

“It was a corner kick, so I jumped into the air and caught the ball. When I landed, I realized my leg had twisted.

“After my MRI test, the doctor told me that my ligament tissues had torn into pieces, and I needed to undergo surgery, which cost GH₵60,000. Although Immigration still pays me, I appeal to the GFA, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the general public to support me with money to undergo ligament surgery,” she said.

Patrician currently walks with the help of crutches and also wears a leg brace to aid her movement.

The veteran goalkeeper helped Ghana Immigration Ladies to secure their first qualification into the National Women’s League (NWL) in 2012 now the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

She played for the Black Queens between 2012 and 2018 and was part of the Black Queens team that beat host nation Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 to win the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B Women’s tournament in Abidjan.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper also played for the Black Maidens team that qualified Ghana for its first-ever FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand after a 2-1 win over Cameroon in Yaounde.

ALSO READ: