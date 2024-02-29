Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle, says they will pick valuable lessons from their disappointing game against Zambia.

Ghana’s dream of competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was shattered following a 3-3 draw with the Copper Queens at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Barbra Banda’s late goal secured Zambia’s triumph, while Ghana ended the match with 10 players after Jennifer Cudjoe’s dismissal in the 95th minute.

Despite the setback, Hauptle said the defeat is a valuable learning opportunity, highlighting the team’s resilience on the field.

The focus now, she said will be on the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Expressing her sentiments after the match, the Swiss trainer remarked, “Overall, we are disappointed. Credit to Zambia; today, we approached the game differently, and it was an open contest. Honestly, in the final 15 minutes, we had several opportunities to capitalize on, but we couldn’t convert them. That’s football.

“We will take away important lessons from this match. I cannot fault my team; they gave their all. In the end, Zambia capitalized on a free kick, but we will learn and grow from this high-pressure experience.”

In April, the Copper Queens will face Morocco in a crucial final qualifying round, aiming for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Meanwhile, Nigeria and South Africa are set to clash in another pivotal encounter.

The Black Queens will now redirect their focus for the upcoming 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, slated to be held in Morocco later this year.

