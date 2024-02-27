Chief Inspector of Schools in the Krachi West municipality of the Oti Region has called on the government to invest in women’s sports.

Mr. Ofori said government should make funds available to motivate more women to venture into sports.

According to him, it is important to motivate women to pursue careers in sports, which has become a highly lucrative business sector.

Speaking in an interview on Adom News, Mr. Ofori lamented the lack of action regarding women’s participation in sports and urged the government to invest in women in sports.

He made the appeal when the Kete-Krachi Cluster of World Vision Ghana organized a football gala competition between Krachi SHS and Kaakye Technical Institute female football teams as part of activities to promote multilingualism in Ghana.

At the end of the competition, Krachi SHS’s female team beat Kaakye Community Technical Institute 1-0 in a dramatic encounter.

The Chief Inspector of Schools also urged the government to prioritize the provision of sporting facilities and equipment, stating that inter-schools and colleges sporting festivals would offer opportunities for young talented female athletes to excel.

The Education Project Officer at Kete-Krachi Cluster of World Vision Ghana, Sasu Brako, said the organization aims to promote gender inclusiveness for both boys and girls in rural communities to showcase their gifted talents.

