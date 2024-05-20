Okyenhene Launches 25th Anniversary celebration on accession to the Ofori Panin Stool

Thousands of natives of the Akyem Abuakwa State, friends and well-wishers of the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori are expected to visit the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area between May 2024 to December 2024 as the Okyenhene celebrates his 25th Anniversary of the accession to the Ofori Panin Stool.

The Okyenhene’s silver jubilee celebration is under the theme: 25 years of Sustainable Leadership and Service to Humanity.

Addressing the Media at a Press launch of the 25th Anniversary celebration in Kyebi, Okyeman Twafohene Okatakyie Boakye Danquah espoused the achievement of Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori and described him as a Paragon of innovative traditional leadership with few rivals.

‘Osagyefo took over at the time when Okyeman and the Eastern Region were confronted with many developmental challenges. Okyeman wore the unenviable tag of the poorest performance in the BECE despite significant public investment. This had it roots in growing social crisis of truancy, increase in school dropout rate, the surge of teenage pregnancy and the spread of HIV’ Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah hinted.

According to the Okyeman Twafohene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin launched a successful advocacy for increased funding and rekindle the interest and involvement of parents in their children’s education.

‘ Today, the impressive strides we have made in terms of rapid reduction in school dropout rate, reduction in the incident of teenage pregnancy and decrease in reported cases of HIV infections is a tribute to Osagyefuo’s exemplary leadership and advocacy’. Okatakyie Boakye Danquah said.

He said under Osagyefuo’s leadership, ten Basic Schools, christened the Amoatia Ofori Panin Model Schools have been established in ten locations within Okyeman to complement the effort of Government in the education section.

Okatakyie posit that, the University College of Agriculture, Environment and Science ( UCAES) situate at Bonsu established by the Osagyefuo, despite earlier challenges is growing to become a first-class destination for agriculture and ecological studies.

He said the Okyenhene has initiated several conversations and projects and taken measures to stem the tide of climate change and global warming. He added that the Okyenhene is a World acclaimed conservationist.

On his 25th Anniversary celebration, the planning committee has outlined several events including an initiative to plant 1 million trees as part of the Green Ghana Project on Monday, June 3rd 2024.

There shall be 5 durbars in all the five divisions in Okyeman including Adonten – Kukurantumi, Benkum – Begoro, Nifa – Asiakwa, Oseawuo – Wenkyi, Gyase- Kwaben and the ground durbar at Kyebi on Saturday 20th July, 2024.

Also on the programs for the anniversary celebration is the 25th anniversary Football Gala, Asona Reunion, Okyeman Congress and Awards Night, Okyeman Fun and Food Fair at the Kyebi Community Center, Golf Tournament, Non-denominational birthday thanks giving service, a Mega Musical Concert at Kyebi in December 2024 and children’s party.

