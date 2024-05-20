The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has justified the sale of a 60% stake in four of its hotels to Rock City Hotel owner, Bryan Acheampong.

SSNIT has explained that, Rock City Hotel Limited submitted the best and strongest technical and financial proposal among the bids received.

In a statement, SSNIT noted Rock City’s proposal met the criteria set out in the Request for Proposals (RFP) and was selected in a transparent process in strict adherence to the Public Procurement Act.

The process devoid of favoruitism according to SSNIT began in November 2018 when they hired a Transaction Advisor.

The explanation follows a formal petition lodged by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the process surrounding the sale of six hotels.

The petition cited Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.

The outfit has stated the Advisor’s role was to guide the selection of a strategic investor to partner with SSNIT in managing and improving the hotels.

“Based on the criteria set out in the RFP, Rock City Hotel submitted the best and strongest technical and financial proposal amongst those received. Consequently, it is in negotiation with SSNIT to buy a 60% stake in each of the four (4) hotels (Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel and Elmina Beach Resort).

“Bids for Busua Beach Resort and the Trust Lodge were considered to be unsuccessful so they are no longer part of the hotels covered in this process,” an excerpt of their statement said.

Mr Ablakwa’s petition calls for an investigation into various allegations, including conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft

Below is the full statement

