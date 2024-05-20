Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has said his campaign for the 2024 elections has so far focused on sharing his ideas with the people of Ghana and not personal attacks and insults on his opponents.

Dr. Bawumia said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Wa, Wa Naa Fuseini Rashid Pelpuo IV as he kickstarted his two-day campaign tour to the Upper West Region.

According to him, his decision forms part of advice that was given to him by the Wa Naa himself to ensure that his campaign is devoid of insults.

“The 2024 elections is important, and I am very much guided by your advice. And that advice as you have already said is what I am implementing. I am sharing my ideas to the people of Ghana without insulting anybody. Just my ideas. As to what I want to do, if by the grace of God, I am President,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia said he and his main opponent, former president Mahama are brothers and are all children of the Wa Naa.

“Myself and my main opponent are all your children. We are both from the North. And he has been president before. I haven’t been President before. So I have told him that he is my senior brother, he should have patience and wait for me to also become President,” he said.

“I have many ideas that I want to implement. I am going to focus more on farming. And how we farm help the farmers of our country,” he concluded.

