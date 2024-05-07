The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed the reason for choosing “It Is Possible” as his campaign motto.

According to him, it is a testament to the divine grace of God in his life.

Speaking to the Christian Clergy of the Ahafo Region in Goaso, Dr. Bawumia recalled his humble beginnings in the Northern region, his ventures in the United Kingdom and Canada to fund his education.

His diverse work experiences, including farming, taxi driving, and dormitory cleaning, which ultimately paved the way to his current roles as Vice President of Ghana and the NPP’s flagbearer.

“When I look back at my life; how I used to work on the farm for extra money as a child in Tamale, how I used to drive a taxi in the UK to support my fees, how I used to clean dormitories in Canada for money to take care of myself as a student, and where I am today as Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, surely it is by the grace of God.

“The trajectory of my life tells me that God can grant His grace and favour to anyone, regardless of where you come from,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia underscored the universality of God’s grace and favour irrespective of one’s background, highlighting instances where scepticism surrounded his capability to lead the NPP due to his roots.

Nevertheless, his unwavering faith in divine grace prompted him to embrace the “It Is Possible” slogan for his campaign.

“But I believed in the grace of God so I said it is possible. They are now saying I can’t be elected President. Again, I say, by the grace of God, it is possible. I chose “It Is Possible” as my campaign slogan because it reflects the immense grace of God to make things possible,” he said.

