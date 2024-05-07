A nursing mother has been arrested for attempting to engage in double registration in the ongoing limited voter’s registration exercise.

The exercise, which seeks to enroll eligible voters who have attained the age of 18, is a preparatory measure for the upcoming general elections scheduled for December 7.

The woman in question was caught red-handed at the Asokore Mampong EC district office, where she allegedly attempted to register twice.

EC officers handed her over to the police officers at the polling station.

Despite her pleas to be pardoned due to her baby, the Police declined, explaining the severity of her criminal offence.

The EC officers cautioned the eligible voters to refrain from engaging in electoral malpractices lest they be used as deterrents.

Meanwhile, the exercise at Asokore Mampong station started on a slow pace due to electronic challenges.

In over four hours, just a dozen applications have been successful, causing uneasy calm among.