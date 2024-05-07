There is a seeming tension among supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Awutu Senya West over the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The exercise which commenced on Tuesday morning has been marred by confusion over attempts by the two dominant parties to get their respective members registered first.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reported that, there is a queue which the applicants must join for the process to run smoothly.

However, some NPP executives allegedly pushed for their people to be registered first, claiming they came early.

But the NDC resisted their move, resulting in heated exchanges.

Police officers deployed to the registration centre intervened and brought the situation under control.

