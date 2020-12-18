There was a near clash this morning between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Zabzugu constituency of the Northern Region.

The supporters of the NDC stopped the Commission’s officers from taking Biometric Verification Devices and some collated papers from the Zabzugu EC office.

It took the intervention of the King of Zabzugu, Zelzol Lana Alhassan, who pleaded with the Military and the EC, to allow peace to prevail.

This is the second time the EC in the area has been prevented from picking the materials from the office.

“The Regional EC Director was coming. Our people had already been hanging around the EC office to see what they were up to,” the Election Director of the NDC in the area, Bawa Shahadu, narrated to Citi News.

“The EC officer for Tatale came there for the BVD [Biometric Verification Devices] machines. We walked up to him to stop him on the basis that our concerns over the results had not been addressed,” he added.

The NDC supporters embarked on a demonstration on Monday, November 14, 2020, demanding the re-collation of the constituency’s parliamentary results.

They said that the parliamentary results were collated in their absence, followed by a declaration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate as the winner.

Mr Shahadu said they will not accept the NPP candidate as the legitimate winner until their concerns are addressed.