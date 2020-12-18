A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, says the judiciary system in the country, on several counts, has proven to be biased and cannot be trusted.

His comment follows the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) rejection of the results declared by the Electoral Commission. The NDC said the figures were cooked in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party and its candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Amid the ongoing protests by NDC supporters, the former Deputy Communications Minister appeared to suggest that the NDC is up for an uphill climb in court because the system is not fair.

Pointing to various legal cases and their outcomes, the politician, who failed in his attempt to win the Abura Asebu Kwamankese seat, made reference to the infamous ‘Montie 3’ who were pardoned by the President at the time, John Mahama after threatening to kill judges on a local radio station, Montie FM in the capital, Accra in 2016.

Furthermore, the politician cited a more recent case of the controversial Kennedy Agyapong saying unprintable words about a judge who granted an injunction against him without allegedly conducting due diligence.

He made this known in a post on twitter while responding to Franklin Cudjoe on why the NDC is not resorting to court.

