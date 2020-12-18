Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has vowed to show the faces of some persons who are threatening his life on social media.

Mr Anyidoho said he has officially lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department’s Cybercrime Unit.

Expressing his trust in the Ghana Police Service, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress was optimistic the people would soon be brought to book.

Mr Anyidoho made the revelation in series of posts on Twitter.

“They can run but they cannot hide: the system has cordoned them and they SHALL pay a very high price for threatening me!!! My God SHALL fight for me in the Mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth,” he tweeted.

Read the full posts below:

God-willing, tomorrow, I may show the faces of the miscreants who are hiding behind social media to issue threats against me. They will be picked up very soon by the very competent Police Service of Ghana. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 17, 2020