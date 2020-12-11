A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),

Koku Anyidoho, has condemned the continuous protests by supporters of his party people.

Mr Anyidoho says it is not right for supporters to be rioting just because they are not happy with the outcome of the elections.

“For how long are they going to keep massing up at the EC office? It is an election and Ghanaians have demonstrated they are discerning so we must take it easy,” he said.

Some NDC supporters massed up on the stretch leading to the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters over suspicion of the elections being rigged in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A group comprising mainly of women, led by the party’s women organiser, Anita Desoso massed up at the premises of the EC over the same rigging claims as they demanded the declaration of what they say is the true results of the 2020 general election.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Anyidoho said it was not right for executives to be inciting the party’s supporters into such actions.

He bemoaned the decision by some executives of the NDC to incite supporters into rioting when their families are resting at home.

“It is a contest and defeat is not easy to accept but in the period let us not say things that will come back and haunt us.

Mr Anyidoho was optimistic, however, that tempers will cool down and things will return to normal.