The newly-elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, says she has been attacked in her home by some unknown men believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The mother of the former RuffTown Records signee, Fantana won the just ended parliamentary election for the NDC in the Jomoro constituency.

However, it appears her celebration has been cut short by some NPP supporters in the area.

In a post on Facebook, Fantana’s mum said she’s been attacked by thugs in her home led by the NPP constituency secretary in the area.

“This is what is happening at my residence right now… I am under attack by the NPP in Jomoro allegedly lead by Eric Muah, their constituency secretary,” she wrote.

As seen in the video she shared, stones were being pelted at her building as occupants of the house try to run for their lives.

However, reacting to the incident, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said the incident happened around 6:30 pm Thursday when some supporters of both political parties clashed in front of her house.

According to her, the confusion started when supporters of the NPP and NDC were jubilating following the declaration of results by the EC.

She told Kwasi Asempa on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday that in the cause of jubilation, the NPP supporters seized a motorbike belonging to the NDC.

Two people, she said were injured in the process but have been treated and discharged after they were sent to the hospital.

DSP Adiku, said madam Dorcas was safe but added that no arrest had so far been made.

Meanwhile, police have begun investigations into the matter.