Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged his party to seek legal redress if it believes the December 7 election was rigged.

Koku Anyidoho who is also the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute said the call to violence is not the best alternative for a political party seeking power.

“If we have a genuine case, let’s go to court with facts and figures and challenge the results,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The NDC has rejected the election results declared by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensah.

The opposition party which is claiming to have won 140 parliamentary seats has alleged irregularities which it says has marred the election.

Even though the NDC is yet to produce any evidence to back its claims, it has called on its members nationwide to demand that their votes are counted.

This approach of inciting people to violence, according to Koku Anyidoho does not speak well of a democratic political party like NDC.

The former Press Secretary in the erstwhile Mills administration described as worrying, how the NDC leadership is “just speaking to the wind without providing figures to counter what has been put out by the EC”.

Koku Anyidoho said the NDC must be excited because it goes into Parliament with a huge psychological advantage.

“If you have compelling evidence, convince the people because almost all election observers like CODEO, European Union (EU), African Union (AU), ECOWAS and the diplomatic community [have not disputed the EC’s figures]. So everybody is lying? I don’t want to believe so,” he stressed.

Koku Anyidoho charged his party leadership to be circumspect in their utterances while they seek to challenge the election results.

“People have gone through election and have lost; the world didn’t come to an end. There is more work to be done,” he added.

Listen to Mr Anyidoho in the audio below: