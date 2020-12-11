Wife of actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, Gifty Dumelo has spoken for the first time after his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat loss to Lydia Alhassan.

Mrs Dumelo, making her submission known on social media, advised her husband to dust his frustration off and move with his head high like a king and leader that he has been ordained to be.

To her, his massive efforts in giving Maa Lydia a run for her money despite being a first-time contender in a New Parotitic Party (NPP) stronghold is worth commending.

“You have really raised the status quo and you know what, you deserve a standing ovation. Congratulations on such a spectacular performance and making history in Ayawaso West,” she lauded.

She praised her husband for being an inspiration to many, adding he is a winner and will always be.

In all, she praised the Lord and declared she and her household will always owe allegiance to the Supreme Being.

Read her post below: