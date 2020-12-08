Actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo’s dream to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament has been dashed after losing to incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission show the NDC candidate polled 37,778 as against Lydia Alhassan’s 39,851.

Gifty Botchway of the People’s National Congress and independent candidate Richard Amegatse managed 160 and 108 votes respectively.

Total valid votes cast stood at 77,604 with 595 being invalid votes. There were 595 rejected ballots.