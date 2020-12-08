Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, has started celebrating her win ahead of the official declaration of the results by the Electoral Commission (EC).

In an exclusive video, the MP was spotted dancing and singing with some of her ardent supporters who are certain about their win in the hot contest against aspiring MP John Dumelo.

So far, some social media users have started trolling Mr Dumelo with regards to his possible loss in the race but the actor-turned-politician has reiterated his hopes against the odds.

With the results projected at the constituency level, Maa Lydia is leading with 39,851 votes against John Dumelo’s 37,773 votes.

Meanwhile, the EC is yet to announce the official parliamentary winner of the Ayawaso West constituency.

Watch the video below of Maa Lydia celebrating below: