The ’till death do us part’ vow is still binding in the union of celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal despite latest obstacles.

Yesterday, reports of Medikal expecting a baby with his mistress hit social media, but the couple are unperturbed.

To prove the report is nothing but fake, Fella and Medikal have danced their hearts out in a latest video making rounds on social media.

The dance battle took place in their parlor under the supervision of their instructor Dancegod Lloyd.

Fella Makafui was confident Medikal has only one child, the daughter she bore for him.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CIXwmLtjr4s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link