It has become a common practice for celebrities to create social media accounts, especially on Instagram for their newborn babies.

The accounts often come with announcement of the birth and the baby’s name and that is exactly what Medikal and Fella Makafui have done.

When they announced the birth of their daughter, the announcement came with the baby’s name and an Instagram account with the name Island Frimpong.

Though some use the account as an album of the child, others also treat the account as though the baby who can’t talk is the one managing his/her own social media account.

Fella Makafui and Medikal are treating theirs as the later and the account is already assuming an adult personality.

Read the conversations below: