

After denying the birth of their daughter when reports broke out, Medikal has officially shared her first photo.

The couple hinted on her birth weeks ago when a heavily pregnant Fella Makafui debuted her baby bump in her husband’s music video.

Medikal then gave a shout out to her in his acceptance speech after bagging his VGMA award.

Since their secret can no longer be kept they have decided to let the world share in their glory.

In the photo, Medikal was seen holding their daughter, named Island Frimpong.

Island, to depict a serene, refreshed and beautiful baby, whose name he titled his latest album.

Their weeks old baby already has an Instagram handle, where she is actively connected and has started conversations.

Congratulations are in order for the celebrity couple who have upgraded their status to parents five months after their traditional marriage.

See photo below: