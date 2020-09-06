A confused bride made a life-changing decision at her wedding grounds when she disclosed she will not go ahead with the marriage proceedings.

Having enough days to think through her marriage, the bride chose none other than the d-day, when her supposed husband was by her side at the alter.

Though she did not give concrete reasons, the bride, in a video circulating, was heard saying she was no longer interested in getting married.

True to her word, she removed her heels as he exited the premises bare-footed with her white gown folded to enable easy movement.

Her bridesmaid, dressed in turquise dress was seen following her, in attempts to convince her to rescind her decision.

The groom, also in his blue suit and tie, looked on confused while his bride creates a scene before her exit.

Watch video below: