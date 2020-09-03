Fella Makafui’s status is about to change from actress, wife to a mother as she hints of expecting a child with husband, Medikal.

The expectant mother, who got engaged six months ago on March 7, is poised to be the first to bear a child for Medikal.

After rumours spread she had already welcomed her bundle of joy, Fella Makafui has shared some scenes from her private baby shower.

A beautiful ceremony, with pink running through every theme confirmed they are expecting a daughter, after Medikal made mention in his gratitude speech after he won his VGMA award.

The occassion was graced by friends and family and Fella was nothing short of happy.

After feasting on a full course meal, the guests and celebrants danced their hearts out to a choreographic move.

After the shutdown, Fella Makafui confessed it was a “moment I won’t trade for anything !! Thank you guys for making this day a memorable one.”

Watch excerpts of the ceremony here: