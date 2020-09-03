Government has generated a total of $37,050 from Covid-19 testing of travellers coming into Ghana since reopening the Kotoka International Airport on September 1.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Airport Health officials have so far conducted a total of 247 Covid-19 tests since the re-opening of the airport to travellers.

Giving the breakdown, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said 217 tests were conducted on day one of the reopening and 30 tests the following day.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye made the disclosure during a press conference by the Information Ministry on the status of Covid-19 cases in the country.

He, however, stated that none of the travellers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking on the status of the country’s Covid-19, the GHS Director-General said the country’s active cases have drastically reduced to 856.

Meanwhile, the total case count is 44, 713 with 43,557 recoveries and 280 deaths.