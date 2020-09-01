Some Ghanaians abroad have expressed dissatisfaction about the government’s decision to charge arriving passengers at the Kotoka International Airport $150 for Covid-19 test.

President of Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad, Michael Osei, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, said though the government has done enough to control the spread of the coronavirus, he expects the government to be considerate.

“The $ 150 testing charge is too much, because I believe that those that go to Noguchi or even Nyaho hospital to do a Covid-19 test, are not charged more than GHC 200. Why then are we being charged differently? Government should align the cost for the PCR test to the price charged at the various hospitals in the country, government shouldn’t discriminate at all,” he said.

The Ghana Airports Company has disclosed that passengers arriving from other countries will have to pay a fee of $150 for a PCR COVID-19 test.

This follows the scheduled reopening of the Kotoka International Airport to international traffic, effective Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

But Mr Osei believes when Ghanaians arrive in the county, they will spend a lot of money and so adding this huge burden on Ghanaians will not help.