Ghana’s main airport, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), is being disinfected less than 24 hours ahead of international flight resumption.

This comes after KIA was closed to international traffic in the wake of the Coronavirus in March 2020.

The National Disinfection Team powered by Zoomlion Ghana is assuring passengers at KIA of high safety as the facility is reopened tomorrow for international traffic.

Scores of workers are currently busy disinfecting terminal 3 as part of preparations.

READ ALSO:

Chief Operating Officer, Environment and Sanitation division of ZoomLion Ghana, Florence Larbi said the activity will now be done on a quarterly basis.

Meanwhile, government says it is confident that the newly outlined protocols of double testing (before and after coming into the country) will safeguard citizens against contraction of Covid-19.

Below are some photos of the fumigation exercise:

Fumigation Exercise at Terminal 3 ahead of Airport Reopening

Fumigation Exercise at Terminal 3 ahead of Airport Reopening

Fumigation Exercise at Terminal 3 ahead of Airport Reopening