Adele has wowed her followers with her new look for the 2020 Notting Hill street carnival in London.

The annual carnival, slated for August, celebrates Caribbean culture and interracial tolerance.

The adorable photo saw the 32-year-old singer rock African colours as she poses for the camera in the park.

She dazzled in a Jamaican print swimsuit top with a grey and black leggings and her bantu knots braids.

ALSO READ:

Taking to her Instagram Page to post the video, she captioned it: “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲.”

Watch the photo below: